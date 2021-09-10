Ochsner Bayou Region Announces Clinic and Inpatient Hospital Services Re-Opening following Hurricane Ida

Ochsner Health announces the return of ambulatory and acute care services to Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes through the reopening of health centers/clinics and hospital services following Hurricane Ida.
“We are resilient, and we are committed to restoring access to healthcare services and coming back stronger than before to care for our neighbors, friends and family,” said Tim Allen, CEO, Bayou Region, Ochsner Health. “The emergency departments at Ochsner St. Anne and Chabert Medical Center never closed during Hurricane Ida and continue to serve patients today. Our teams are working around-the-clock to provide healthcare services for our communities, and we are proud to reopen clinics and hospital services less than two weeks after Hurricane Ida severely impacted our region.”
Ochsner St. Anne Hospital – Openings & Updates
Chabert Medical Center – Openings & Updates
Ochsner St. Mary
Ochsner St. Mary (1125 Marguerite St., Morgan City) is fully operational and available to serve patients.
How to Make an Appointment
For clinic visits, patients are encouraged to check appointment availability online at www.ochsner.org or access your MyOchsner patient portal.
Patients may also call for an appointment for the following specialties available at other Ochsner Health facilities outside the Bayou region:
Ochsner Virtual Care
Patients are encouraged to use Ochsner Anywhere Care, which connects patients to Ochsner physicians via virtual visits. Ochsner Anywhere Care users can instantly connect with providers through a secure, interactive video via their smartphone, tablet or personal computer from home, work, or on the go. It’s an integrated and streamlined experience delivered through a free Ochsner Anywhere Care mobile app on iOS or Android or online through a computer www.ochsner.org/anywherecare.
Ochsner patients can have confidence that their medical records are safe and available via MyOchsner as well as at any Ochsner location. Ochsner has an electronic medical record system and can offer continuous care regardless of where you see an Ochsner doctor.
Ochsner is committed to serving its community during this difficult time and fully appreciates the support of its dedicated staff.
Ochsner is committed to serving its community during this difficult time and fully appreciates the support of its dedicated staff.

For more information and the latest information on re-openings, please visit www.Ochsner.org/weather.