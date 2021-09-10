Ochsner Bayou Region Announces Clinic and Inpatient Hospital Services Re-Opening following Hurricane Ida

Ochsner Health announces the return of ambulatory and acute care services to Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes through the reopening of health centers/clinics and hospital services following Hurricane Ida.

“We are resilient, and we are committed to restoring access to healthcare services and coming back stronger than before to care for our neighbors, friends and family,” said Tim Allen, CEO, Bayou Region, Ochsner Health. “The emergency departments at Ochsner St. Anne and Chabert Medical Center never closed during Hurricane Ida and continue to serve patients today. Our teams are working around-the-clock to provide healthcare services for our communities, and we are proud to reopen clinics and hospital services less than two weeks after Hurricane Ida severely impacted our region.”

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital – Openings & Updates

Behavioral Health Unit: Operations resumed this week with the opening of 10 beds.

Medical Inpatient Unit: 12 beds have reopened to serve patients needing inpatient hospital care.

Outpatient Services: Radiology and laboratory services are available. Please contact your provider for guidance in scheduling services.

Emergency Department: Never closed due to Hurricane Ida and continues normal operations.

Community vaccinations and COVID-19 testing: Resumes Monday, Sept. 13 at 9a.

Ochsner Family Doctor Clinic- Mathews at Ochsner St. Anne (111 Acadia Dr., Raceland): Location has reopened. Walk-ins available, along with regularly scheduled appointments. Call 985-537-7575 for an appointment.

Ochsner Specialty Health Center – Raceland (141 Twin Oaks Dr., Raceland). Call 985-537-2666 for an appointment

Women’s’ Services: Obstetrical (OB) services are now available to patients at our Raceland location. Additional OB providers are available beginning today at Ochsner Specialty Health Center-Morgan City, 1302 Lakewood Dr. Ste. 100. Call 985-537-3211 for an appointment

Internal Medicine, Behavioral Health and Endocrine Medicine : Services will be available beginning Monday, Sept. 13.

Chabert Medical Center – Openings & Updates

Chabert Medical Center Primary Care Center (1978 Industrial Blvd., Houma): Now open for walk-in patients from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Community vaccinations and COVID-19 testing: Resumes Monday, Sept. 13 at 9am.

Ochsner St. Mary

Ochsner St. Mary (1125 Marguerite St., Morgan City) is fully operational and available to serve patients.

How to Make an Appointment

For clinic visits, patients are encouraged to check appointment availability online at www.ochsner.org or access your MyOchsner patient portal.

Patients may also call for an appointment for the following specialties available at other Ochsner Health facilities outside the Bayou region:

Women’s Services: 504-354-3950

Cardiology: 504-354-4243

Cancer: 504-354-4242

Ochsner Virtual Care

Patients are encouraged to use Ochsner Anywhere Care, which connects patients to Ochsner physicians via virtual visits. Ochsner Anywhere Care users can instantly connect with providers through a secure, interactive video via their smartphone, tablet or personal computer from home, work, or on the go. It’s an integrated and streamlined experience delivered through a free Ochsner Anywhere Care mobile app on iOS or Android or online through a computer www.ochsner.org/anywherecare.

Ochsner patients can have confidence that their medical records are safe and available via MyOchsner as well as at any Ochsner location. Ochsner has an electronic medical record system and can offer continuous care regardless of where you see an Ochsner doctor.

Ochsner is committed to serving its community during this difficult time and fully appreciates the support of its dedicated staff.

For more information and the latest information on re-openings, please visit www.Ochsner.org/weather. Follow Ochsner Health on social media: Facebook (Ochsner Health), Twitter (@OchsnerHealth) and Newsroom (news.ochsner.org) for updates as additional information becomes available.