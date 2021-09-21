Ochsner Bayou Region Announces Clinic, Pharmacy and Inpatient Hospital Services Re-Opening following Hurricane Ida

Ochsner Health announces the return of ambulatory and acute care services to Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes through the reopening of health centers/clinics, hospital services and retail pharmacy following Hurricane Ida.

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital – Openings & Updates

4608 LA-1, Raceland, La. 70394

COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing:

Resumed Monday, September 13 and will be

Retail Pharmacy:

Ochsner St. Anne Primary & Specialty Care:

Walk-ins welcome, along with regularly scheduled appointments.

Clinic will be Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8am – 4pm.

Services will be available starting Wednesday, Sept. 22.

, 1302 Lakewood Dr. Ste. 100. Call 985-537-3211 for an appointment Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Obstetrical (OB) services are now available to patients at our Raceland location. Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

: Services are available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

: Services are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Services are now available on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Services are available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hospital Services:

Behavioral Health Unit: Operations resumed the week of the storm with our historical 10 beds.

Medical Inpatient Unit: 12 beds have reopened to serve patients needing inpatient hospital care.

Outpatient Services: Radiology and laboratory services are available. Please contact your provider for guidance in scheduling services.

Emergency Department: Never closed due to Hurricane Ida and continues normal operations.