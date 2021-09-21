Ochsner Bayou Region Announces Clinic, Pharmacy and Inpatient Hospital Services Re-Opening following Hurricane Ida

Ochsner Health announces the return of ambulatory and acute care services to Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes through the reopening of health centers/clinics, hospital services and retail pharmacy following Hurricane Ida.
Ochsner St. Anne Hospital – Openings & Updates
4608 LA-1, Raceland, La. 70394
COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing:
- Resumed Monday, September 13 and will be offered Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Retail Pharmacy:
- Temporary location at Ochsner St. Anne reopened on Thursday, Sept. 16 and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Ochsner St. Anne Primary & Specialty Care:
- Ochsner Family Doctor Clinic- Mathews
-
- 111 Acadia Dr., Raceland, La.
- Walk-ins welcome, along with regularly scheduled appointments.
- Call 985-537-7575 for an appointment.
- Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Ochsner Health Center-Raceland
-
- 106 Cypress St, Raceland, La.
- Walk-ins welcome, along with regularly scheduled appointments.
- Call 985-537-2273 for an appointment.
- Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Orthopedics: Services will be available starting Wednesday, Sept. 22.
- Clinic will be Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8am – 4pm.
- Ochsner Specialty Health Center-Raceland
-
- 141 Twin Oaks Dr., Raceland, La.
- Call 985-537-2666 for an appointment
- Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4p.m.
- Women’s’ Services: Obstetrical (OB) services are now available to patients at our Raceland location. Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Additional OB providers are available at Ochsner Specialty Health Center-Morgan City, 1302 Lakewood Dr. Ste. 100. Call 985-537-3211 for an appointment Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
-
- Behavioral Health: Services are available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Endocrinology: Services are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Neurology: Services are available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM): Services are now available on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Hospital Services:
- Behavioral Health Unit: Operations resumed the week of the storm with our historical 10 beds.
- Medical Inpatient Unit: 12 beds have reopened to serve patients needing inpatient hospital care.
- Outpatient Services: Radiology and laboratory services are available. Please contact your provider for guidance in scheduling services.
- Emergency Department: Never closed due to Hurricane Ida and continues normal operations.
- COVID Pre-Procedural: This service will be offered starting Wednesday, Sept. 22. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m.-12 p.m., seven days per week. All appointments need to be scheduled by a provider’s office.
Chabert Medical Center – Openings & Updates
1978 Industrial Blvd, Houma, La. 70363
COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing:
- Resumed Monday, September 13 and will be offered Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Primary & Specialty Care:
- Chabert Medical Center Primary Care Clinic
- 1978 Industrial Blvd., Houma, La.
- Call 985-873-1234 for an appointment.
- Walk-ins welcome, along with regularly scheduled appointments and new patients.
- Open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Offering primary care and wound care services at this location.
- Chabert Medical Center Continuing Care Clinic
- 1978 Industrial Blvd., Houma, La
- Call 985-873-1234 for an appointment
- Open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Offering OBGYN services.
- Chabert Medical Center Ambulatory Care Clinic
- 1978 Industrial Blvd., Houma, La.
- Call 985-873-1234 for an appointment.
- Outpatient Pharmacy
- Open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Now open and offering the following specialties: Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, Cardiology, Urology, Nephrology, Endocrine Medicine, Infectious Disease, Renal Care, and Rheumatology.
Hospital Services:
- Outpatient Services: Radiology and laboratory services will be available starting Wednesday, 9/17. Please contact your provider for guidance in scheduling services.
- Emergency Department: Never closed due to Hurricane Ida and continues normal operations.
- Infusion and Injections: Simple and non-oncology injections and infusions are now being offered. Open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Call 985-873-1234.
- Outpatient Pharmacy: Opened Wednesday, Sept. 15. and is open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. Pharmacy can be reached at 985-873-1809.
- Medication assistance is available for Chabert patients if needed. Phone numbers are:
- 985-873-2201
- 985-873-1283
- 985-873-1871
Ochsner St. Mary
1125 Marguerite St., Morgan City, LA 70380
Ochsner St. Mary is fully operational and available to serve patients.
How to Make an Appointment
For clinic visits, patients are encouraged to check appointment availability online at www.ochsner.org or access your MyOchsner patient portal.
Patients may also call for an appointment for the following specialties available at other Ochsner Health facilities outside the Bayou region:
- Women’s Services: 504-354-3950
- Cardiology: 504-354-4243
- Cancer: 504-354-4242
Ochsner Virtual Care
Patients are encouraged to use Ochsner Anywhere Care, which connects patients to Ochsner physicians via virtual visits. Ochsner Anywhere Care users can instantly connect with providers through a secure, interactive video via their smartphone, tablet or personal computer from home, work, or on the go. It’s an integrated and streamlined experience delivered through a free Ochsner Anywhere Care mobile app on iOS or Android or online through a computer www.ochsner.org/anywherecare.
Ochsner patients can have confidence that their medical records are safe and available via MyOchsner as well as at any Ochsner location. Ochsner has an electronic medical record system and can offer continuous care regardless of where you see an Ochsner doctor.
Ochsner is committed to serving its community during this difficult time and fully appreciates the support of its dedicated staff.