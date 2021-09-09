Ochsner Bayou Region Healthcare Sept. 9 Update

Ochsner Bayou Region Healthcare announced today that the Ochsner St. Anne emergency department was never closed and it remains open today. Ochsner has partnered with federal resources along with DMAT and has been on-site to help serve the community for the past week. They also reported an extension of the ED.

The Behavioral Health Unit at St. Anne has returned to operations this week with ten beds. Also, the Medical Inpatient Unit at St. Anne has returned to operations today with twelve beds.

Ochsner clinics reopened Tuesday at St. Anne and they will continue to expand in the next coming days the Ochsner Family Doctor Clinic-Mathews, located at 111 Acadia Drive, is open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for regularly scheduled patients and walk-ins. They reported that providers have already seen 34 patients in two days.

Ochsner Women’s Clinic providers are currently seeing patients in Morgan City at Ochsner Specialty Clinic located at 1302 Lakewood Dr. Ste. 100 and at Ochsner Specialty Health Center in Raceland at 141 Twin Oaks Dr.

After additional repairs and clean-up over the weekend, St. Anne will be able to provide Internal Medicine, Psych, and Endocrine services starting on Monday, September 13. Outpatient services remain available including lab and radiology. They will be resuming community vaccination and COVID testing starting on Monday, September 13 at St. Anne.

Ochsner also reported that Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center emergency department never closed and remains open today. Clinics reopened Thursday, September 9, at Chabert and will continue to expand in the next coming days. Chabert Primary Care Clinic located at 1978 Industrial Blvd. in Houma is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ochsner St. Mary is fully operational and all clinics in Morgan City are open for business. Community vaccinations and COVID testing are open as well at Ochsner St. Mary.