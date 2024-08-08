Ochsner Bayou Region Nurses included in latest ‘Great 100’ list

Three nurses in the Ochsner Bayou Region are among honorees included in the 2024 Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana:

Jamie Grayson, RN, labor and delivery unit manager at Ochsner St. Anne Hospital

Jana Semere, RN, chief nursing officer at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center

Sharon Terrebonne, RN, director of nursing at Ochsner St. Mary

The annual list is compiled by Great 100 Nurses Foundation established to honor nurses in Louisiana, North Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma. Each year, the foundation selects 100 nurses throughout Louisiana based on their concern for humanity, contribution to nursing and mentoring of others. A total of 21 Ochsner Health nurses throughout Louisiana are included in this year’s list.

“Our entire staff congratulates these nurses for being recognized for such a great honor,” Fernis LeBlanc, Ochsner Bayou Region CEO, said. “We salute all our nurses for their hard work and dedication, and the excellent level of care they bring to our patients every day. It’s an honor to work alongside them.”

