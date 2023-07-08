Ochsner Blood Bank Announces Upcoming Blood Drives

Ochsner Blood Bank has announced upcoming blood donation events in the Greater New Orleans area for the month of July. Ochsner is working to meet people where they are by bringing blood donation opportunities to locations throughout the southeast region. Appointments can be made online; however, walk-ups are welcome.

While all blood types are accepted, we are experiencing a critical blood shortage of platelets and Type O red cells. All who are healthy are encouraged to donate. Your donation plays a role in saving the lives of our patients and those in our community.

Blood donations go directly to the Ochsner blood bank, which supports over 70 percent of Ochsner’s blood needs for patients at Ochsner hospitals. In addition, Ochsner Blood Bank participates in blood-resource sharing with other local community hospitals. Healthy blood donors are encouraged to donate every eight weeks in order to maintain an adequate blood inventory.

Blood donors must:

Be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be over cold or flu symptoms for 72 hours.

Have had no dental work (including cleaning) in the last 72 hours.

Have not donated whole blood in the last eight weeks.

Have had no transfusions in the last 3 months.

Have not lived with a person who HAS hepatitis in the last 12 months.

Have had no tattoos or piercings in the last month from a facility that is regulated by the state of Louisiana; or in the last 3 months from a facility that is NOT regulated by the state of Louisiana.

Ochsner Health is accepting blood donations at the following locations this July. Please note the locations closest to our area: July 18 – Fletcher Technical and Community College; July 22 – Ochsner St. Anne Hospital; July 24 – Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.

Friday, July 7 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner 200 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, LA 70065

Saturday, July 8 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Platelet Donation Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Monday, July 10 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pelican Point Carwash 5805 Jefferson Hwy., Elmwood, LA 70123

Tuesday, July 11 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Wednesday, July 12 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Thursday, July 13 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Friday, July 14 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Saturday, July 15 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Platelet Donation Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Mary Golf & Country Club 585 Fairview Dr., Berwick, LA 70342

Sunday, July 16 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Knights Of Columbus Belle Chasse #6357 9016 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Monday, July 17 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Therapy & Wellness – Tchoupitoulas 5300 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70115

Tuesday, July 18 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 9 a.m. – 1 p.m Fletcher Technical and Community College 1407 Highway 311, Schriever, LA 70395

Wednesday, July 19 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Thursday, July 20 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 6:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. St. Bernard Parish Hospital 8000 West Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette, LA 70043

Friday, July 21 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Health Center – Covington 1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433

Saturday, July 22 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ochsner St. Anne Hospital

4608 Hwy 1, Raceland, LA 70394

Sunday, July 23 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. American Legion Post #222 4101 Patriot St., Marrero, LA 70072

Monday, July 24 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center

1978 Industrial Blvd., Houma, LA 70363

Tuesday, July 25 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Wednesday, July 26 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center 2700 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans, LA 70115

Thursday, July 27 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Charles Parish Hospital 1057 Paul Maillard Rd., Luling, LA 70070

Friday, July 28 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore 100 Medical Center Dr., Slidell, LA 70461

Saturday, July 29 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Monday, July 31 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor) 1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

