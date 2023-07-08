Ochsner Blood Bank Announces Upcoming Blood Drives

Ochsner Blood Bank has announced upcoming blood donation events in the Greater New Orleans area for the month of July. Ochsner is working to meet people where they are by bringing blood donation opportunities to locations throughout the southeast region. Appointments can be made online; however, walk-ups are welcome.
While all blood types are accepted, we are experiencing a critical blood shortage of platelets and Type O red cells. All who are healthy are encouraged to donate. Your donation plays a role in saving the lives of our patients and those in our community.
Blood donations go directly to the Ochsner blood bank, which supports over 70 percent of Ochsner’s blood needs for patients at Ochsner hospitals. In addition, Ochsner Blood Bank participates in blood-resource sharing with other local community hospitals. Healthy blood donors are encouraged to donate every eight weeks in order to maintain an adequate blood inventory.
Blood donors must:
Ochsner Health is accepting blood donations at the following locations this July. Please note the locations closest to our area: July 18 – Fletcher Technical and Community College; July 22 – Ochsner St. Anne Hospital; July 24 – Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.
|Friday, July 7
|8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner
200 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, LA 70065
|Saturday, July 8
|7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(Platelet Donation
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|Monday, July 10
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Pelican Point Carwash
5805 Jefferson Hwy., Elmwood, LA 70123
|Tuesday, July 11
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|Wednesday, July 12
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center
(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|Thursday, July 13
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center
(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|Friday, July 14
|8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|Saturday, July 15
|7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(Platelet Donation
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|St. Mary Golf & Country Club
585 Fairview Dr., Berwick, LA 70342
|Sunday, July 16
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Knights Of Columbus Belle Chasse #6357
9016 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse, LA 70037
|Monday, July 17
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Ochsner Therapy & Wellness – Tchoupitoulas
5300 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70115
|Tuesday, July 18
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m
|Fletcher Technical and Community College
1407 Highway 311, Schriever, LA 70395
|Wednesday, July 19
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center
(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|Thursday, July 20
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center
(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|6:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|St. Bernard Parish Hospital
8000 West Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette, LA 70043
|Friday, July 21
|8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center
(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Ochsner Health Center – Covington
1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433
|Saturday, July 22
|7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center
(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Ochsner St. Anne Hospital
4608 Hwy 1, Raceland, LA 70394
|Sunday, July 23
|12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|American Legion Post #222
4101 Patriot St., Marrero, LA 70072
|Monday, July 24
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
1978 Industrial Blvd., Houma, LA 70363
|Tuesday, July 25
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center
(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|Wednesday, July 26
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center
(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center
2700 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans, LA 70115
|Thursday, July 27
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center
(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|St. Charles Parish Hospital
1057 Paul Maillard Rd., Luling, LA 70070
|Friday, July 28
|8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center
(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore
100 Medical Center Dr., Slidell, LA 70461
|Saturday, July 29
|7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center
(Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
|Monday, July 31
|8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(Blood Donation)
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
(Platelet Donation)
|Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)
1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121
