Ochsner Health Announces COVID-19 Testing in Houma on November 10

Ochsner Health has announced community COVID-19 testing in Houma on November 10. Testing is available to those age 2 and older who wish to know their COVID-19 status.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed below or until all test kits have been utilized.

Please find the testing location details below. Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather.

Tuesday, November 10; 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Houma Municipal Auditorium

880 Verret St. Houma, LA 70360