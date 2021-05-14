Ochsner Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available in Bayou Region

Ochsner Health has announced COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at the following mass vaccination locations:

Monday, May 17 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Beacon Light Baptist Church 4325 W Park Ave, Gray, LA Tuesday, May 18 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Ochsner St Anne 4608 Highway 1 Raceland, LA 70394 Thursday, May 20 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary 1151 Marguerite St. Medical Office Building, Suite 500 Morgan City, LA 70380 Leonard Chabert Medical Center 1978 Industrial Blvd. Houma La 70363 Friday, May 21 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. St. John Community Center 2900 US-51 Laplace, LA 70068 Ochsner St Anne 4608 Highway 1 Raceland, LA 70394

To schedule your appointment, please call 844-888-2772 or visit My.Ochsner.org.

When scheduling through My.Ochsner.org, choose “Visits” then “Schedule an Appointment” and select the “COVID-19 Vaccine” tile. You will be asked to choose a vaccine type and if you do not find an appointment date and time with your choice of vaccine type, please try again by selecting a different vaccine type.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available now online through the MyOchsner online patient portal or by calling 844-888-2772. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments are required. You do not need to be a past or existing patient of Ochsner to receive the vaccine at this event or any of our vaccination sites. To learn more about Ochsner’s vaccine efforts, please visit ochsner.org/vaccine.

When can I call or check MyOchsner to book my appointment?

Appointments are now available.

We encourage you to sign up quickly as availability is limited.

If applicable, when will my second dose be scheduled?

Patients receiving Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will schedule their first dose via MyOchsner or by calling 844-888-2772. Your second dose is guaranteed . Ochsner will notify you of the exact date and time of your second dose appointment via text and email within 24 hours of when your first dose is administered.

What should I bring?

Photo ID and insurance cards are not required but will speed up the registration process if you bring them along. If you are a teacher or healthcare worker, please bring your employee ID.

How long do these appointments take?

Usually, patients are finished in about 25 minutes, including the 15-minute monitoring period following their vaccination.

To make the process as quick as possible, we encourage you to complete your registration online in advance following the instructions sent to you upon booking your appointment.

Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?

Ochsner continues to vaccinate community members across the state in our facilities and at community locations.

