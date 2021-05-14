Ochsner Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available in Bayou Region Next Week

Ochsner Health has announced COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at the following mass vaccination locations:
|Monday, May 17
|8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Beacon Light Baptist Church
4325 W Park Ave,
Gray, LA
|Tuesday, May 18
|4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Ochsner St Anne
4608 Highway 1
Raceland, LA 70394
|Thursday, May 20
|9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Ochsner St. Mary
1151 Marguerite St.
Medical Office Building, Suite 500
Morgan City, LA 70380
Leonard Chabert Medical Center
1978 Industrial Blvd.
Houma La 70363
|Friday, May 21
|9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|St. John Community Center
2900 US-51
Laplace, LA 70068
Ochsner St Anne
4608 Highway 1
Raceland, LA 70394
To schedule your appointment, please call 844-888-2772 or visit My.Ochsner.org.
When scheduling through My.Ochsner.org, choose “Visits” then “Schedule an Appointment” and select the “COVID-19 Vaccine” tile. You will be asked to choose a vaccine type and if you do not find an appointment date and time with your choice of vaccine type, please try again by selecting a different vaccine type.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available now online through the MyOchsner online patient portal or by calling 844-888-2772. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments are required. You do not need to be a past or existing patient of Ochsner to receive the vaccine at this event or any of our vaccination sites. To learn more about Ochsner’s vaccine efforts, please visit ochsner.org/vaccine.
When can I call or check MyOchsner to book my appointment?
If applicable, when will my second dose be scheduled?
What should I bring?
Photo ID and insurance cards are not required but will speed up the registration process if you bring them along. If you are a teacher or healthcare worker, please bring your employee ID.
How long do these appointments take?
Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?