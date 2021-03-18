Ochsner Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available in Houma

Ochsner Health has announced COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at the following mass vaccination locations this week:
Chabert Medical Center
March 18, March 19, & March 20
1978 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363
Ochsner St. Anne
March 18 & March 19
4608 Hwy 1, Raceland, LA 70394
Ochsner Mathews (this is the location identifier in MyOchsner or when making your appointment by phone)
Ochsner St. Mary
March 18 & March 19
1151 Marguerite St., Morgan City, LA 70380
Walk-in clinic located in the Medical Office Building, Suite 500
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available now online through the MyOchsner online patient portal or by calling 844-888-2772. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Patients must meet current state guidelines to receive the vaccine. Appointments are required.
A full list of criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/. Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner.
To date, Ochsner has administered more than 220,000 vaccine doses, more than any other healthcare provider in Louisiana. To learn more about Ochsner’s vaccine efforts, please visit ochsner.org/vaccine.
Eligible community members can make an appointment in the following ways:
When can I call or check MyOchsner to book my appointment?
If applicable, when will my second dose be scheduled?
What should I bring?
Photo ID and insurance cards are not required but will speed up the registration process if you bring them along. If you are a teacher or healthcare worker, please bring your employee ID.
How long do these appointments take?
Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?
To learn more, please visit https://www.ochsner.org/vaccineinfo.