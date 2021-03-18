Ochsner Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available in Houma

Ochsner Health has announced COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at the following mass vaccination locations this week:

Chabert Medical Center

March 18, March 19, & March 20

1978 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363

Ochsner St. Anne

March 18 & March 19

4608 Hwy 1, Raceland, LA 70394

Ochsner Mathews (this is the location identifier in MyOchsner or when making your appointment by phone)

Ochsner St. Mary

March 18 & March 19

1151 Marguerite St., Morgan City, LA 70380

Walk-in clinic located in the Medical Office Building, Suite 500

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available now online through the MyOchsner online patient portal or by calling 844-888-2772. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Patients must meet current state guidelines to receive the vaccine. Appointments are required.

A full list of criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/. Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner.

To date, Ochsner has administered more than 220,000 vaccine doses, more than any other healthcare provider in Louisiana. To learn more about Ochsner’s vaccine efforts, please visit ochsner.org/vaccine.

Eligible community members can make an appointment in the following ways:

Existing MyOchsner users can log on to schedule. If you would like to setup a MyOchsner account, please visit org.

Call 844-888-2772. Ochsner’s call centers are open 5 p.m.

You do not need to be a past or existing patient of Ochsner to receive the vaccine at this event or any of our vaccination sites.

When can I call or check MyOchsner to book my appointment?

Appointments are now available.

We encourage you to sign up quickly as availability is limited.

If applicable, when will my second dose be scheduled?

Patients receiving Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will schedule their first dose via MyOchsner or by calling 844-888-2772. Your second dose is guaranteed. Ochsner will notify you of the exact date and time of your second dose appointment via text and email within 24 hours of when your first dose is administered.

What should I bring?

Photo ID and insurance cards are not required but will speed up the registration process if you bring them along. If you are a teacher or healthcare worker, please bring your employee ID.

How long do these appointments take?

Usually, patients are finished in about 25 minutes, including the 15-minute monitoring period following their vaccination.

To make the process as quick as possible, we encourage you to complete your registration online in advance following the instructions sent to you upon booking your appointment.

Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?

Ochsner continues to vaccinate community members across the state in our facilities and at community locations.

We encourage community members to continue checking availability as new appointments across our system become available each week.

To learn more, please visit https://www.ochsner.org/vaccineinfo.