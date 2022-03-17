Ochsner Health Announces Partnership with Dr. James Andrews and Andrews Medicine

Ochsner Health and internationally-renowned orthopedic surgeon James R. Andrews, MD announced an exclusive five-year partnership to create The Ochsner Andrews Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Institute. Building upon Ochsner’s award-winning sports medicine and orthopedic programs, Dr. Andrews will bring his expertise, research and education platform, newly launched as Andrews Medicine, to strengthen the best-in-class care for patients and athletes across Louisiana and Mississippi.

Effective March 8, 2022, the Ochsner Andrews Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Institute will work in consultation with Dr. Andrews to expand Ochsner’s accredited orthopedic sports medicine fellowship program and to enhance Ochsner’s physical therapy and sports performance protocols and offerings. Ochsner is home to three Andrews Institute fellowship-trained physicians: Nicholas Goyeneche, MD, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist, Benjamin Guevara, MD, orthopedic surgeon and Physician Vice-Lead, North Shore Region Orthopedics, and Karim Meijer, MD, orthopedic surgeon and Head Team Physician for the New Orleans Saints.

Several times each month, Dr. Andrews will consult with Ochsner physicians and sports medicine teams in person to provide guidance on programs and share clinical best practices. He will also participate in educational, research, and professional development initiatives, while he continues his leadership and advocacy in preventing youth sports injuries, which has been a particular passion of Dr. Andrews for the last 20 years.

“Our award-winning orthopedic and sports medicine team is excited to partner with Andrews Medicine and gain valuable insights from Dr. Andrews that will allow us to continue growing and improving upon the care our patients and athletes have come to expect and rely on,” said Deryk Jones, MD, orthopedic surgeon and Section Head of Sports Medicine, Ochsner Health. “Through this partnership, we will be able to offer a nationally-recognized and competitive sports medicine fellowship program to train the next generation of physicians.”

A Homer, La. native, Dr. Andrews is a founding member of the Andrews Institute, a trademark of Andrews Medicine, LLC, in Pensacola, Fla., and a co-founder of the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham and the Andrews Research and Education Foundation in Pensacola. He has mentored more than 650 orthopedic sports medicine fellows and more than 80 primary care sports medicine fellows during his career. Dr. Andrews earned his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine and completed his residency at Tulane Medical School. He completed fellowships in knee surgery and sports medicine at the University of Virginia and the University of Lyon in France.

“Throughout my career in healthcare, I’ve always admired Dr. Alton Ochsner and the organization he’s built for their commitment to excellence in healthcare,” said Dr. Andrews. “There are a lot of unique reasons for this partnership. However, the most important reason is the impact we can have on the lives of our patients in my home state. Combining the Ochsner and Andrews commitment to excellence in clinical care, the prevention of injury and disease, and the ongoing drive to innovate and discover new treatments and best practices is an exciting opportunity for all of us, especially the patients we will serve in the Gulf South Region and beyond.”