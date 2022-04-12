Ochsner Health Center–Lockport reopens eight months after Hurricane Ida

Today, Tuesday, April 12, Ochsner Health Center–Lockport is opening for the first time since Hurricane Ida made landfall on August 26, 2021. Located in Lockport, La., the primary care health center was extensively damaged by the Category 4 storm, as was much of the Bayou Region.

“Our community has had more than its share of tough challenges this year, but ours is a deeply caring community and we have been getting through it together,” said Jack Heidenreich, MD, Associate Medical Director for the Ochsner Bayou Region. “We want to celebrate every milestone together, too, and we’re excited to open our doors and welcome patients back to our Lockport clinic.”

For the past eight months, Lockport practitioners have been seeing their patients at the Ochsner Family Doctor Clinic-Mathews and the Ochsner Health Center-Raceland locations.

“I’m sincerely grateful to our team members for their hard work and dedication in bringing the Lockport clinic back to fully operational status to serve our community,” said Juan Awad, CEO of Ochsner St. Anne Hospital, which serves as a major hospital for the region. Ochsner St. Anne also had storm damage, but remained open during and after the storm and was able to return to full operations approximately six weeks after Hurricane Ida.

Ochsner Health Center–Lockport will return to its normal operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Fridays. To make an appointment, call 985-532-1620 or visit the website and click “Find A Doctor at this Location.”