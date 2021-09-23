Ochsner Health deploying Mobile Urgent Care and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Unit in Lafourche, Terrebonne

As Louisiana continues to recover from Hurricane Ida, Ochsner Health is dedicated to providing quality healthcare to residents who need services most. In partnership with multiple community partners across the New Orleans and Bayou areas, Ochsner is deploying its mobile care unit across the state to deliver COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and urgent care services in locations where community members may also pick up critical items like nonperishable food, water, and other household and cleaning supplies.

Ochsner’s upcoming mobile unit will be at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Friday, September 24

Dularge Gym – District 10

1330 Dr. Beatrous Rd.

Theriot, LA 70397

Monday, September 27

Montegut Lions Club

164 S Legion Dr,

Montegut, LA 70377

Tuesday, September 28

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

15300 W Main St.

Cut Off, LA 70345

These healthcare services are available on a walk-up basis at local churches and other community centers where the mobile unit is stationed. Ochsner has a physician or provider available at the unit to answer questions and provide medical services to community members, as needed. These events are a part of Ochsner’s broader community response effort following Hurricane Ida, and they align with Ochsner’s goals of building a healthier state by enhancing healthcare access and delivering care to underserved communities with the goal of promoting health equity for all.

“We’re doing a significant benefit for the community, post-Hurricane Ida. With community partners we’re providing food, water, nonperishable items, and other supplies, but we understand that health is also a critical part of this, and that includes our focus on critical vaccine distribution,” said Ochsner Heath’s Medical Director of Global Health Education and Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, Dr. Yvens Laborde. “This is a really wonderful example of Ochsner doing all that it can to be, first and foremost, a community asset, and to benefit the community in times of need. We do that with incredible partners to enhance and meet the needs of the community, for the community, where they need it.”

At Ochsner Health’s mobile clinic community members can:

Be treated by an onsite provider for some minor injuries and other triage urgent care needs;

Ask questions of physicians or nurse practitioners about prescriptions and ongoing treatment;

Access Ochsner Anywhere Care, a telehealth platform for instant urgent care visits;

Set up future appointments;

Get the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines;

Get a rapid COVID-19 test with same-day results.

Over the last week, Ochsner’s mobile unit has served communities across the region including New Orleans East, Bourg, Dulac and Golden Meadow.