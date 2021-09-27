Ochsner Health Hosting Drive-Thru Flu Shot Fairs in Bayou Region Saturday, October 9

Ochsner Health:
Ochsner Health has a new, easy and safe way for you and your loved ones to get your flu shot. Locations in Morgan City, Raceland and Houma will be offering drive thru flu fairs. Book your appointment today by visiting ochsner.org/flu. Appointments are recommended for a speedy registration and quick process.
Please bring an ID and your insurance card at your scheduled appointment time. Below is a schedule of local flu fairs:
|Saturday, October 9, 2021
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Ochsner St. Anne Hospital
4608 LA-1
Raceland, LA
(Front parking of the hospital)
Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
1978 Industrial Blvd.
Houma, LA
(East parking lot (left side of the hospital)
Ochsner St. Mary
1302 Lakewood Drive
Morgan City, LA
(Same location as COVID-19 testing and vaccines)
If a drive thru flu fair does not work for your schedule, we offer 4 ways you can get a flu shot:
The flu can have a serious impact on the health of our communities, and this year with COVID-19, it’s more important than ever for everyone to get a flu shot to protect you and your loved ones.
The cost of flu shots will vary based on your health insurance.
For more information, please visit ochsner.org/flu.