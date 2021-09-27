Ochsner Health Hosting Drive-Thru Flu Shot Fairs in Bayou Region Saturday, October 9

Ochsner Health:

Ochsner Health has a new, easy and safe way for you and your loved ones to get your flu shot. Locations in Morgan City, Raceland and Houma will be offering drive thru flu fairs. Book your appointment today by visiting ochsner.org/flu. Appointments are recommended for a speedy registration and quick process.

Please bring an ID and your insurance card at your scheduled appointment time. Below is a schedule of local flu fairs:

Saturday, October 9, 2021 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ochsner St. Anne Hospital 4608 LA-1 Raceland, LA (Front parking of the hospital) Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center 1978 Industrial Blvd. Houma, LA (East parking lot (left side of the hospital) Ochsner St. Mary 1302 Lakewood Drive Morgan City, LA (Same location as COVID-19 testing and vaccines)

If a drive thru flu fair does not work for your schedule, we offer 4 ways you can get a flu shot:

Drive Thru Flu Fairs offered at a location near you. View the schedule of drive thru flu fairs and schedule an appointment online through MyOchsner or call 1-866-OCHSNER. Visit an Urgent Care Location for a flu shot for adults and children 6 months and older. Primary Care and Pediatric Physicians offer flu shots by appointment. Schedule online through MyOchsner or call 1-866-OCHSNER. Visit an Ochsner Pharmacy & Wellness Location, which accepts most insurances and can administer flu shots to adults and children ages 7 and up. Walk-ins are welcome.

The flu can have a serious impact on the health of our communities, and this year with COVID-19, it’s more important than ever for everyone to get a flu shot to protect you and your loved ones.

The cost of flu shots will vary based on your health insurance.

For more information, please visit ochsner.org/flu.