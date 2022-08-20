By Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD

Protein bars are convenient and portable, an easy option for a snack or even a meal in a pinch. There’s been an explosion of new varieties on shelves, but not all are as nutritious as they appear.

Here’s the rundown of my top five picks – all are good sources of protein with zero or low added sugar and no artificial sweeteners or colors.

The 411 on protein bar labels

Protein : 20 grams protein is equivalent to 3 ounces lean meat; 7 grams is approximately one egg worth of protein

: 20 grams protein is equivalent to 3 ounces lean meat; 7 grams is approximately one egg worth of protein Sugar: Look for bars as close to zero added sugar as possible, and with more protein than sugar.

Artificial sweeteners: Avoid artificial sweeteners like sucralose and acesulfame potassium

Fiber: Usually less important, as many are “isolated” fibers without the full benefits of real, whole-food fiber

Better protein bar options

CanDo Keto Krisp bar | Gluten-free, dairy-free options available

190 calories, 16 grams carbohydrate (4 grams net carbs), 9 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 11 grams protein

Made with almonds, chicory root fiber, soy protein, almond protein, sweetened with erythritol and/or stevia

Love Good Fats bar | Gluten-free, Soy Free, no sugar alcohols

190 calories, 14 grams carbohydrate (5 grams net carbs), 9 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (2 grams added sugar), 7 grams protein

Made with fats blend (almond butter, palm and coconut oil), whole grain brown rice protein, semi-sweet chocolate chips, soluble corn fiber, chicory root fiber.

NuGo Slim bar | Gluten-free and vegan options available

180 calories, 17 grams carbohydrate (9 grams net carbs), 6 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar), 16 grams protein

Made with protein blend (soy and rice protein), dark chocolate, inulin (vegetable fiber), sweetened with small amount of cane sugar

Bulletproof Collagen Protein bar | Gluten-free, dairy-free

190 calories, 12 grams carbohydrate (4 grams net carbs), 8 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 11 grams protein

Made with cashew butter, hydrolyzed collagen, inulin, MCT oil powder (a supplement made from a type of fat called medium-chain triglycerides), sweetened with stevia

No Cow bar [dipped or regular] | Gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, vegan

200 calories, 25 grams carbohydrate (4 grams net carbs), 15 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 21 grams protein

Made with vegan protein blend (brown rice, pea protein), soluble corn fiber, sweetened with erythritol, stevia, monk fruit.