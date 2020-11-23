Ochsner Health Providing Community COVID-19 Testing in Houma on Tuesday

Ochsner Health has announced community COVID-19 testing in Houma on Tuesday, November 24. Testing is available to those age 2 and older who wish to know their COVID-19 status.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed below or until all test kits have been utilized.

Tuesday, November 24, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret St.

Houma, LA 70360