Ochsner Lafayette General receives six NICU babies from Terrebonne General

From Ochsner Lafayette General:

Our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) received six babies from Terrebonne General Health System as part of their evacuation due to damage from Hurricane Ida.

“It’s been a team effort,” said Critical Care Nurse Manager Meagan Daigle of members of the Maternal Newborn Pediatric Services, offering to work extra shifts, coming in on their days off and staying late for feedings to make sure the NICU is fully staffed.