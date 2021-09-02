Ochsner provides meals, water and supplies to Bayou Region employees in wake of Ida

To help support its Bayou Region employees and their families, Ochsner provided 1,500 meals, including gumbo, for lunch and dinner today, Sept. 2, and had 52 pallets of bottled water on hand to give out.

Over 20 trucks of supplies arrived, including toiletries, clothing, infant supplies, household cleaning products, small electronics, pet food and more. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport gathered the supplies and drove it down to Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma, and it will now be given out to Ochsner employees and their families.

“While the last few days have been extremely hard for many of our employees, the support our Ochsner family has shown one another has been truly incredible,” Ochsner said.