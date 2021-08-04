Ochsner sees nearly 60% increase in COVID hospitalizations in one week

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the entire Ochsner Health system increased 59.73% in one week, the hospital announced.
According to Ochsner, on July 28, it was treating 514 COVID patients. According to the latest information released by the health care provider, 821 patients are hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 83 of those patients are in the Bayou Region.
Ochsner said 90% of its current COVID patients are unvaccinated.
Positivity rates for pediatric patients (ages 0 – 19) tested for COVID are at 23.6%, Ochsner said, and it’s treating 11 pediatric COVID patients.
See more data provided by Ochsner Health below:
Note: Numbers are subject to change based on status of tests in process and/or hospitalization status.
Latest COVID-19 Numbers from Ochsner Health
|8/3/2021
|8/2/2021
|8/1/2021
|Baton Rouge
|77
|75
|69
|Bayou
|83
|92
|87
|Greater New Orleans
|299
|288
|286
|Lafayette
|131
|122
|122
|North Louisiana
|52
|54
|53
|Northshore/Hancock Miss.
|179
|170
|170
|TOTAL
|821
|801
|787
Pediatric Numbers (System)
Vaccine Updates