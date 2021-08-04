Ochsner sees nearly 60% increase in COVID hospitalizations in one week

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the entire Ochsner Health system increased 59.73% in one week, the hospital announced.

According to Ochsner, on July 28, it was treating 514 COVID patients. According to the latest information released by the health care provider, 821 patients are hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 83 of those patients are in the Bayou Region.

Ochsner said 90% of its current COVID patients are unvaccinated.

Positivity rates for pediatric patients (ages 0 – 19) tested for COVID are at 23.6%, Ochsner said, and it’s treating 11 pediatric COVID patients.

See more data provided by Ochsner Health below:

Note: Numbers are subject to change based on status of tests in process and/or hospitalization status.

Latest COVID-19 Numbers from Ochsner Health

Today’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 19.3%. The last time we consistently had positivity rates in the 20% and higher range was March-April of 2020.



8/3/2021 8/2/2021 8/1/2021 Baton Rouge 77 75 69 Bayou 83 92 87 Greater New Orleans 299 288 286 Lafayette 131 122 122 North Louisiana 52 54 53 Northshore/Hancock Miss. 179 170 170 TOTAL 821 801 787

Pediatric Numbers (System)

Positivity rates for pediatric patients (ages 0 – 19) tested for COVID are at 23.6%.

Ochsner is caring for 11 pediatric COVID patients. We’re monitoring this closely and are concerned about the high positivity rates we’re seeing in children.



