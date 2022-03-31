Ochsner St. Anne celebrates doctors in honor of National Doctor’s Day

March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022

Pictured is Michael Bacon, MD, Michael Marcello, MD, Megan Hartman, MD, Jack Heidenreich, MD and Andre’ Duplantis, MD from Ochsner Family Doctor Clinic of Mathews.

Ochsner St. Anne celebrated their doctors this week with a special luncheon in honor of National Doctor’s Day, which was on March 30.
 
Ochsner St. Anne Hospital offers essential healthcare services to Lafourche and the surrounding parishes. They deliver quality healthcare by constant commitment to quality measures and patient satisfaction. The staff of nurses, doctors, technicians and other professionals work constantly to improve our medical care and customer service, focusing the resources of the entire hospital their patients. Ochsner supports the health and vitality of the local communities they serve.


