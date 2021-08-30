Ochsner St. Anne, Chabert to evacuate all remaining patients

Ochsner St. Anne in Raceland and Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center will be evacuating all remaining patients as soon as conditions allow.

In a call with reporters, Warner Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health, confirmed that both hospitals have sustained damage, mainly to their roofs, throughout the duration of Hurricane Ida.

“The sustained duration and the strength of the wind has created more roof damage than previous seen in these facilities before,” shared Warner. “It’s been more challenging today, but we’re doing what we do, taking care of people.”

Mike Hulefeld, Chief Operating Officer, Ochsner Health, shared that windows had blow out at different facilities but that no injuries were reported. At St. Anne’s, the glass penthouse over the elevator was destroyed, creating an opportunity for water intrusion. A few hospitals has generator issues, but everything is in good shape now.

As soon as conditions allow, a total of 66 patients will be moved: 21 from St. Anne and 45 from Chabert.

“We can’t travel until winds are below 45 mph,” noted Hulefeld.

The emergency rooms at both hospitals will remain open however for local emergencies in the aftermath of Ida.