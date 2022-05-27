Ochsner St. Anne Hospital Recognized as one of Newsweek Best Maternity Hospitals in 2022

Newsweek recognized Ochsner St. Anne Hospital as one of the Best Maternity Hospitals in 2022.

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital was recognized as part of Newsweek’s list of Best Maternity Hospitals for 2022.

Only 350 hospitals nationwide made the magazine’s annual list of Best Maternity Hospitals, which recognizes hospitals that excel in providing high-quality care to mothers and newborns. The list of 350 hospitals is divided into two performance categories. St. Anne, the only hospital recognized in Louisiana is included in the highest rating category of five ribbons which includes only 161 hospitals.

Newsweek’s ratings are based on three data sources: a national survey of hospital managers and maternity healthcare professionals that asked them to recommend top maternity hospitals; hospital performance data related to maternity care; and patient satisfaction data.

“We have worked very hard to create a culture where patients are empowered to have the birth experiences they want, with the highest standards of care and safety, said Juan Awad, Chief Executive Officer at Ochsner St. Anne. “I am proud to recognize our amazing staff for their constant efforts and ongoing teamwork.

St. Anne will continue to prioritize patient care and experience in their “NEW” Family Birthing Center which will include 6 luxurious private birthing suites opening soon. The new rooms will offer a more home-like, comfortable setting with state-of-the-art technology for monitoring mother and baby.