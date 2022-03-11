Ochsner St. Anne Hospital Recognized on ‘Best Hospitals for Patient Experience’ List

Becker’s Hospital Review, one of the nation’s leading healthcare publications, has recognized Ochsner St. Anne Hospital as one of its “Best Hospitals for Patient Experience in the South”.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, the 54 hospitals included on this list were compiled of the best hospitals for patient experience in the South using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores from CMS.

The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10-topic specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals.

“Ochsner St. Anne’s recognition is evidence of our commitment to excellence in patient care,” said Fernis LeBlanc, Interim Regional CEO, Ochsner Bayou Region. “Our patients’ experience continues to be a priority at Ochsner St. Anne. We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and talented team of physicians and employees here in Raceland.”