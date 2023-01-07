Ochsner St. Anne receives 2022 Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award®  

Ochsner St. Anne today announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.

As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award®, St. Anne is in the top 5 percent of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in the last year. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, St. Anne is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “The caregivers at St. Anne have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical healthcare setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”

One of our core values at Ochsner St. Anne is that patients are always our first priority, and this is something we strive for daily,” said Fernis LeBlanc, chief executive officer, Ochsner Bayou Region. ” This award demonstrates our staff’s commitment to work hard every shift to maintain a high level of quality, compassionate care, and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

To learn more about Ochsner St. Anne, visit https://www.ochsner.org/locations/ochsner-st-anne.