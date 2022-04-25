Ochsner Therapy & Wellness Celebrates Raceland Location

Ochsner Therapy & Wellness recently celebrated its new location at 162 Acadia Park Drive in Raceland.

Ochsner Bayou said the new facility aims to meet the therapy needs of patients in the bayou region in their pursuit of living their best lives. Ochsner Therapy & Wellness offers a comprehensive assessment, a customized treatment plan, and personal attention which, according to the hospital, is everything a patient needs to return to the highest level of function possible. They tout skilled physical, occupational, and speech therapy teams that work with children and adults that have lost functioning due to illness, injuries, developmental disorders, or simply the process of aging.

According to the Ochsner Health website, more than 5.2 million people have visited U.S. hospital emergency rooms for symptoms related to the nervous system in a single year. They encourage preventive care because, “When you improve your muscular strength and function and reduce pain symptoms, you’ll be able to keep doing the things you love for years to come,” they said. Also, they promote education, wellness, and performance enhancement to help with preventive care. They encourage you to get checked out if you have experienced decreased strength, range of motion or endurance, limb loss, impaired cognitive skills, or slower reflexes.