Ochsner Women’s Health Center-Raceland Reopens After Hurricane Ida

A ribbon cutting was held today, Monday, September 19, to commemorate Ochsner Women’s Health Center-Raceland opening for the first time since Hurricane Ida made landfall on August 29, 2021. Located at 104 Acadia Park Dr. in Raceland. The clinic was extensively damaged by the Category 4 storm, as was much of the Bayou Region.
Ochsner’s Women’s Health Center-Raceland has returned to its normal operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Fridays. To make an appointment, call 985-537-3211 or visit https://www.ochsner.org/locations/ochsner-womens-health-center-raceland