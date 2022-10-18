The month of October is Louisiana College Application and Access Month. The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance joined forces with key education partners in the state of Louisiana to develop and implement LCAAM for high school seniors.

Since October of 2015, as part of the American College Application Campaign (ACAC), and now an effort of the ACT center for equity, the program is a national initiative to increase the number of first-generation, and low-income students to pursue a post-secondary education. According to ACAC, the purpose of the program is to help high school seniors navigate the college admissions process and to ensure that each participating student submits at least one admissions application.