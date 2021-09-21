Office of Public Health to offer free COVID vaccines, tetanus shots in Golden Meadow

Tide Loads of Hope continuing free laundry services in Galliano
September 21, 2021
Terrebonne Parish Update on Nursing Home Residents Returning
September 21, 2021

The Louisiana Office of Public Health in Region 3 announces two free COVID vaccination and testing sites that will be open to the public with no appointment needed.



On Thursday, September 23 a site will open at the Golden Meadow Town Hall conference room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This site will also offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, tetanus shots and rapid COVID tests.

The first site opens tomorrow, Wednesday, September 22, at the Regala Park Gym in Reserve from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The site will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, tetanus shots and rapid COVID tests.

 

 



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

September 21, 2021

Cassidy, Rubio Introduce Bill to Extend National Flood Insurance Program

Read more