Office of Public Health to offer free COVID vaccines, tetanus shots in Golden Meadow

The Louisiana Office of Public Health in Region 3 announces two free COVID vaccination and testing sites that will be open to the public with no appointment needed.

On Thursday, September 23 a site will open at the Golden Meadow Town Hall conference room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This site will also offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, tetanus shots and rapid COVID tests.

The first site opens tomorrow, Wednesday, September 22, at the Regala Park Gym in Reserve from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The site will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, tetanus shots and rapid COVID tests.