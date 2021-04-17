Officials identify Seacor crew members found dead Friday

The two men found dead Friday in the capsized Seacor Power vessel have been identified, according to reporters.

They are 53-year-old Anthony Hartford, of New Orleans, and James Wallingsford, a 55-year-old man from the village of Gilbert, Lafourche Parish Coroner Dr. John King told The Times-Picayune

Friday, the coroner’s office confirmed that the body of 69-year-old Ernest Williams, of Arnaudville, had been recovered Thursday, and US Coast Guard rescue crews found the body of 63-year-old David Ledet earlier in the week.