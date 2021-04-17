Officials identify Seacor crew members found dead Friday

Two more Seacor crewmembers recovered unresponsive by commercial divers during day 4 of rescue operations
April 16, 2021

Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew members attempt to throw a hammer at the hull of the SeaCor Power. The crew was attempting to make contact with potential survivors inside the vessel.

The two men found dead Friday in the capsized Seacor Power vessel have been identified, according to reporters.



They are 53-year-old Anthony Hartford, of New Orleans, and James Wallingsford, a 55-year-old man from the village of Gilbert, Lafourche Parish Coroner Dr. John King told The Times-Picayune

Friday, the coroner’s office confirmed that the body of 69-year-old Ernest Williams, of Arnaudville, had been recovered Thursday, and US Coast Guard rescue crews found the body of 63-year-old David Ledet earlier in the week.


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 16, 2021

Two more Seacor crewmembers recovered unresponsive by commercial divers during day 4 of rescue operations

Read more