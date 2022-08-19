Officials searching for man missing in Houma Navigation Canal

The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders, are searching for a mariner who went missing near Houma, Louisiana, Thursday.

Missing is Lawrence Kennedy, 59-year-old African-American male, who was last reported wearing shorts and a pink and turquoise button up shirt. He was last seen in the water with no lifejacket near mile marker 21 of the Houma Navigation Canal.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at 7:34 p.m. Thursday from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office reporting a man overboard.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Small Boat boatcrew

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Grand Caillou Fire Department

If you have any information please call Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Command Center at (504) 365-2200.