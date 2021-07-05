Officials warn of ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery scam

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has recently received complaints of citizens receiving telephone calls from people claiming to provide assistance in registering for the ‘Shot at a Million’, also referred to as the “Louisiana COVID Lottery”.
Calls are being completed through a criminal practice known as “spoofing” where a criminal calls you using a telephone number that they can clone to resemble any telephone number of their choosing. Remember to keep your personal information private. If it is not a trusted source, family member, or website, do not share your personal information including anything from your COVID vaccine card!
If you wish to register for the actual “Shot at a Million” that is sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Health, please go online to https://www.shotatamillion.com/
If you feel you have fallen victim to a scam, please report it the the Terrebonne or Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.


