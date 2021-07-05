Officials warn of ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery scam

Local organization calling on artists, families of lost loved ones to help bring awareness to drug addictionJuly 5, 2021
Bollinger Shipyards Delivers 45th Fast Response Cutter Honoring Coast Guard Hero, First African American Inducted into Pro Football Hall of FameJuly 5, 2021
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has recently received complaints of citizens receiving telephone calls from people claiming to provide assistance in registering for the ‘Shot at a Million’, also referred to as the “Louisiana COVID Lottery”.
Calls are being completed through a criminal practice known as “spoofing” where a criminal calls you using a telephone number that they can clone to resemble any telephone number of their choosing. Remember to keep your personal information private. If it is not a trusted source, family member, or website, do not share your personal information including anything from your COVID vaccine card!
If you wish to register for the actual “Shot at a Million” that is sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Health, please go online to https://www.shotatamillion.com/
If you feel you have fallen victim to a scam, please report it the the Terrebonne or Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.