Officials working on plan to repair ‘burrito levee’ breaches in Grand Isle

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) said several small breaches in the “burrito levee” in Grand Isle have been identified.

“We are working with US Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, Jefferson Parish, and the Town of Grand Isle on a plan to quickly repair the damaged areas of the levee,” CPRA said.

A “burrito levee” is a large roll of plastic filled with sand to protect a shoreline.

Hurricane Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie as a Category 2 on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Photo from CPRA social media.