Oil spill in Bayou Lafourche not a threat to drinking water at this time

An oil spill in Bayou Lafourche south of LA 182 in Raceland has been determined to not be a threat to drinking water at this time.

A statement from Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 reads, “We are aware of the situation in Bayou Lafourche. At this point, we do not anticipate any action needed. We are monitoring the situation and if action needs to be taken we will notify the public through the media channels.”

A statement from the Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District shares, “BLFWD has been notified of a spill in Bayou Lafourche. We are actively investigating the situation and taking precautionary measures. We have been in communication with the water district and no water source is in harm of contamination at this time.”

A statement from Lafourche Parish Government reads, “We are aware of the spill in Bayou Lafourche south of LA 182 in Raceland. All the agencies have been notified and crews are mobilizing to begin to capture what’s in the water. At this time drinking is not affected. Further updates will be posted as needed.”