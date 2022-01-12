Omicron Surge Causes Red Cross Blood Crisis

The American Red Cross is asking the country to roll up their sleeves to help save a life as the company declares a national blood crisis. The Red Cross, which provides 40 percent of the blood supply in the U.S announced in a press release today that the company is facing a national blood crisis. This is the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

While the organization typically sees a decrease this time of year due seasonal illnesses like colds and flu, they initially noticed a lower than average donor turnout ever since the delta variant began spreading in August, and that trend continues as the Omicron variant takes over.

“Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments,” reads a statement from the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross said the blood shortage can be attributed to several factors including a 10 percent overall blood donation decline in 2020. Additional factors have been identified as a 62 percent decrease in college and high school drives since the pandemic, as well as ongoing blood drive cancellations due to illness, weather-related closures and staffing limitations.

“While some types of medical care can wait, others can’t,” said Dr. Pampee Young, Red Cross Chief Medical Office. “Hospitals are still seeing accident victims, cancer patients, those with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, and individuals who are seriously ill who all need blood transfusions to live even as Omicron cases surge across the country. We’re doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay, but we cannot do it without more donors. We need the help of the American people,” he also noted.

To view the blood donation eligibility requirements visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/eligibility-requirements.html.

