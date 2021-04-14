One dead, six survivors, 12 missing, USCG confirms in press conference

During a press conference, the U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed one person was found dead and six people have been rescued so far. Search and rescue operations are still underway for the remaining 12 crew members, and they will continue to actively search as long as possible.

The capsized vessel is the Seacor Power, a 129-foot commercial lift boat that left port around 2:12 p.m. headed to Main Pass. The report shows it capsized around 4:30 p.m.

Conditions at the time the vessel capsized include 80-90 mph winds, and 7-9 foot seas.

Seacor is communicating with the families of the victims.

USCG is currently investigating the details of the vessel’s departure and journey leading up to the accident.