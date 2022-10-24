One Driver Killed in Head-On Crash in St. Mary Parish

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022 Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified male.

The preliminary investigation revealed the unidentified male was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla westbound on LA 182. At the same time, a 2017 Ram pickup was traveling east on LA 182. For reasons still under investigation, the Corolla struck the pickup head-on in the eastbound lane on the raised portion of the LA 182 Long-Allen Bridge.

The unidentified male was restrained but succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office. Despite being unrestrained, the driver of the Ram reported no injuries. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.