One Driver Killed, Other Arrested for DWI in Two-Vehicle Assumption Parish Crash

On October 23, 2022, shortly before 5:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. The crash claimed the life of 64-year-old Juana Ramos of Metairie.

The preliminary investigation revealed Ramos was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban south on LA Highway 308. At the same time, a 2018 RAM 1500 driven by Jody Deville Jr. of Plaquemine was traveling north. For reasons still under investigation, Ramos crossed the centerline and struck the RAM.

Both drivers were restrained at the time of the crash. Ramos suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Deville was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Impairment on the part of Ramos is unknown at this time. During the investigation, Troopers determined Deville was impaired at the time of the crash and placed him under arrest for DWI 1st offense. A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Motorists should always make good decisions while operating a vehicle by obeying all traffic laws and never driving while fatigued or distracted. All motorists on the roadways should also never drive while impaired. Alcohol and other drugs affect your visual ability and fine motor skills which can reduce your reaction times to a hazard. Drivers should have a plan for a safe ride home before consuming any alcohol and/or drugs because if you feel different, you drive differently.

Troop C has investigated 42 fatal crashes resulting in 46 deaths in 2022.