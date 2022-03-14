One Missing Boater’s Body Recovered, One Still Missing

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on March 11 in Sabine Parish.

Agents recovered the body of George Diboll, 62, of Oakdale, on Toledo Bend around 8 p.m. on March 12. Agents are still searching for another missing boater and the vessel in Toledo Bend.

Agents were notified around 3:30 p.m. on March 12 about two overdue boaters in Toledo Bend. Agents immediately began searching the area. According to friends, the two missing boaters launched their 18-foot vessel around 10 a.m. on March 11 from Solan’s Boat Launch to fish.

Agents are suspecting that bad weather led to this fatal boating incident. The weather on March 11 changed mid-day as a cold front pushed through making the temperature in the high 20s and nearly 30 mile per hour winds.

LDWF agents are the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Agents will continue to look for the missing boater and vessel. The body of Diboll was recovered with an improperly worn or fitted personal flotation device and turned over to the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.