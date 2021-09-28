Open Burning in Bayou Cane Fire District Allowed Post Hurricane Ida

As per the LA State Fire Marshal Multi Parish Burn Ban Memo that was issued on September 27, Bayou Cane Fire Protection District Fire Chief Ken Himel will allow open burning within the Fire District. Permission to burn is subject to revocation if weather conditions warrant, fires become a burden to the department’s ability to respond to them, or if fires become a nuisance.

The burn ban update from State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agricultural and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain are lifting the cease and desist order that was issued for all private burning, under authority under R.S. 40:1602, for the following parishes: Iberville and St. Bernard. The cease and desist order remains in effect for Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, St. Charles, St. Jon the Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes unless permission is granted by the local fire department or local government. This revised order is in effect as of 5 p.m. September 27 and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

Those wanting to burn in the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District response area will be allowed to burn natural vegetation only so long as the following conditions are met:

A site inspection shall be conducted by BCFD Fire Protection Division Personnel before the fire commencing and each case will be evaluated individually

The pile of natural debris will be of adequate size for a person to always maintain control during burning

Burning shall not be allowed within 100’ of any structure

Fire shall be completely extinguished by dusk

Fires shall not begin before 7 a.m.

No burning within 1,000 feet of an educational occupancy

No debris shall be burned that is piled on the curbside or public rights of way

No burning shall be allowed at any commercial or retail establishment within 1,000 feet of a structure, not owned by the tenant

An adequate water supply will be always readily available while the fire is burning, so the fire can be extinguished immediately if need be

The burning will always be under the direct supervision of an able-bodied, competent adult while the fire is burning

The fire shall not be left unattended, if it is the fire should be extinguished

Should the fire or smoke cause a nuisance, outside of the originating property, the fire shall be immediately extinguished

Please be mindful of your neighbors and their property. Smoke from a fire will cause damage. Should smoke enter another person’s home or campsite, this is considered a nuisance, and the fire will be ordered extinguished. This will be at the discretion of the fire chief or his designee. According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items not allowed to be burned include:

Processed wood: any construction lumber, debris fence boards, etc.

Plastic and other synthetic materials

Tires and other rubber products

Paints, household, and agricultural chemicals

Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire

Newspaper, cardboard, and other paper products

Buildings and mobile homes

Clothing, furniture, or other processed material

Open burning will be allowed until determined by BCFD deems necessary by the State Fire Marshal guidelines. Contact BCFD at 985.580.7230 if you have any questions.