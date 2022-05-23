‘Operation Whiskers’ Collaborative Initiative Aims to Help Local Cat Populations

Operation whiskers give a second chance to cats affected by Hurricane Ida.

Operation Whiskers is a unique partnership between the Lafourche, Terrebonne, Jefferson, Plaquemines, and Orleans Parish animal shelters that target displaced and stray cats that are not neutered or spayed. The objective is to bring in 2,500 cats that were greatly affected by Hurricane Ida and need rescue, reuniting, rehoming, and TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return). This collaborative initiative will greatly reduce the cat population explosion every spring in Louisiana.

After Hurricane Ida’s impact on southeastern Louisiana, the animal shelter directors in the five parishes began holding weekly zoom meetings. Together they shared similar stories of needs and responses. Hilary Detillier, director of the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter (LPAS) said that they were a great support group, and from those meetings came Operation Whiskers.

Generous national partners have made the initiative possible: Bissell Pet Foundation, Petco Love, IFAW, Great Good Charities, Tru Catch Traps, and Tomahawk Live Trap. Operation Whiskers began in May for the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter and it is slated to run until August 2022. To date, 246 cats in Lafourche have been trapped by volunteers in the past few weeks and received the TNVR services at LSU Veterinary School, surpassing the goal of 200.

Valerie Robinson, director of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter reported that 797 cats have been TNVR’d in Terrebonne Parish. The most humane and effective way to control feral cat populations is through an internationally recognized program called Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR). Controlling feral cats’ ability to reproduce decreases the population in neighborhoods and prevents the disease from spreading.

Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter Manager Hilary Detillier would like to thank Pawsitive Enforcement Project trapping team who was a huge help in the South Lafourche area.

Cat colonies can be reported in Lafourche Parish by calling 985-446-3532 and in Terrebonne Parish at 504-368-5191 or by email at animalshelter@tpcg.org. Volunteers are also needed to help trap the cats.



