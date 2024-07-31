“Operator error” contributing factor in the cause of Bayou Lafourche oil spill

STATEMENT FROM UNIFIED COMMAND GROUP

Updated 6:30 PM CDT; July 31, 2024

1. Three minor first aid incidents have been reported to date. All workers were treated by medical professionals and were released to return to work immediately after treatment.

2. The following assets have been deployed as of 9:00 a.m. CDT this morning in and near Bayou Lafourche:

1. 140 workers on location

2. 28 total vessels including 5 Marco skimmers, 2 barge boats, 15 response vessels, and 6 jon boats

3. 4 vacuum trucks

4. 11 Drum skimmer packages

5. 13 Wash pump packages

6. 13,800’ feet of boom deployed

3. Preliminary investigation into the cause of Saturday’s oil spill indicates operator error as a contributing factor. It is important to note that this investigation is ongoing and federal regulators will release a more detailed report at the conclusion of their investigation.

4. Total wildlife recovered deceased remains as 17 aquatic salamanders, 3 turtles, and 1 crawfish. Two mallard ducks and one American alligator have been captured and have been taken to a rehab location to be stabilized, decontaminated, and cared for. Wildlife crews are continuing to survey the impacted area, looking for any distressed wildlife.

5. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries have determined that the fish kill reported on Monday is not related to this oil spill event.

6. Clean-up operations continue to focus on the water in Bayou Lafourche and within the facility containment area and drainage systems.

7. For an update on volumes of liquids recovered as well as community air monitoring data from Bayou Lafourche to date, visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) StoryMap site at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/5be668be1cdb4d7696fc8e7ae94411ff

8. Residents continue to be urged to report any observations of oiled wildlife to (832) 514-9663.

9. With local schools resuming classes this week and next, air monitoring stations have been proactivity set up near Central Lafourche High School to reassure the community that air quality remains safe.

10. The Lafourche Parish Water District has rescinded the water conservation advisory for all customers in Lafourche Parish previously under the advisory (south of LA Highway 182).

11. The right north bound lane of LA Hwy 1 remains closed as you approach Hwy 90 due to equipment being staged to aid in the clean-up effort. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area.

12. The No-fly Zone issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) remains in effect from LA Hwy 182 to LA Hwy 654, one mile in either direction of Bayou Lafourche due to the ongoing oil spill incident.

13. Residents affected and wanting to report personal or property damages because of this incident can call (833) 812-0877.

14. All media inquiries should be directed to blmediarelations@gmail.com.

The bayou continues to remain closed to mariners from the Hwy. 182 bridge in Raceland to the Lockport Bridge. This closure is being enforced by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Department as well as the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The Unified Command, consisting of federal, state, local, and company officials, will issue additional information as warranted. The Lafourche Parish Government Facebook page remains the official source for information about this incident.