Order More Free at-home COVID-19 Tests Through USPS

The Federal Government and the United State Postal Service (USPS) is offering free COVID-19 tests once again that are delivered right to your door.

The free accessible tests are part of a Federal government initiative to offer households access to eight free tests. USPS delievers each order and arrives in two packages. Shipping is free. The tests are rapid antigen tests and results are given within 30 minutes.

Click here to order your tests today. Contact 1-800-232-0233 or TTY 1-888-720-7489 for questions or assistance.

As of the morning of Friday, July 22, Louisiana has a 27.8 percent positivity rate for the period of June 30 through July 6. Yesterday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,466 new cases that were reported to the state since July 20. Of those new cases, 815 were reinfections.