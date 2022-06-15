Over $1.6 million headed to Thibodaux for debris removal

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves released the following statement regarding $1,625,113.38 in federal funding – funded at a 100 percent federal cost share – from FEMA to cover debris removal in Thibodaux related to Hurricane Ida.

“Hurricane Ida was one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever make landfall in the United States. This has caused a significant impact to a number of communities across south Louisiana. Today’s announcement of $1.6 million to cover debris removal in Thibodaux is critical to ensure that we can fully recover from the storm and that we can build back stronger,” Graves said. “We’re going to continue working to secure additional funding to restore the coast in the Bayou Region to build on the billions of dollars we’ve secured in funding for hurricane protection, coastal restoration, and flood control for the area.”