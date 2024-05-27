Over $1 million in FEMA aid announced for Terrebonne Parish for South Wastewater Treatment Plant

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced $15,670,984 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Louisianians are still recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Ida’s sucker punches. This $15.7 million will go towards Lake Charles’s recovery and flood protection projects in Ruston and Terrebonne and West Feliciana Parishes,” said Kennedy.

“Preparing for future storms is always top of mind, but especially as hurricane season approaches,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will restore our communities and ensure they are more resilient moving forward.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

$7,717,140 to the Office of Risk Management for the retrofitting of five Delgado Community College buildings to prepare for future storms.

$3,565,659 to Lake Charles, La. for debris removal operations resulting from Hurricane Laura.

$1,527,908 to the city of Ruston to design, purchase and install 27 generators for critical utilities.

$1,191,316 to Terrebonne Parish for the permanent restoration of the South Wastewater Treatment Plant facilities that Hurricane Ida damaged.

$1,130,222 to West Feliciana Parish for Phase II of the Hardwood Drainage Improvement project to prevent flood damage to residential homes.

$428,730 to the Office of Risk Management for management costs associated with the Delgado Community College projects.