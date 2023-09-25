Over 100 recognized by Sheriff Craig Webre for outstanding work at the Lafourche Pride Awards last Saturday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre recently presented certificates of commendation, awards, and more to over 100 employees and citizens for outstanding work at the Lafourche Pride Awards this past Saturday. See the complete list of winners below, and see photos from the event here.

Sheriff’s Star – Major Cortrell Davis

Medal of Honor – Sergeant Nicholas Pepper (posthumously)

Purple Heart – Deputy Madeline Leboeuf, Correctional Officer Dean Bascle Jr.

Commendations: Lieutenants: Robert Mason, Aaron Manuel Sergeants: Elizabeth Leon, Maggie Closser, Austin Weibler Detective Blake Thibodaux Agent Jordy Toups Deputies: Yvette Scott, Michael Jenkins, Erica Plaisance, Miles Bouvier Units: Court Section, Guardian Section, Community Services Section, Civil Process Section, Police Social Services Section, Criminal Investigations Division, School Resources Officers, Range Safety Officers, Finance Department

Distinguished Service Awards: Captains: Brennan Matherne, John Champagne, Shawn Waguespace Lieutenants: Robert Mason, Jonathan Angle Sergeants: Damian Ourso, Terry Poiencot Deputies: Kayla Domangue, Kevin Brooks, Arn Noah, Aaron Schneck Civil Employees: Angela Labat, Pamela Guedry, Brad Boudreaux

Lifesaving Awards: Lieutenants: Trent Duplantis, Valerie Martinez-Jordan, Jason Terry, Stanley Jones, Sergeants: Karen Dardar, Louis Frazier IV, Emanuel Johnson, Brandon Smith, Ronnie Verdon Agent Tara Sutton Deputies: Jeffrey Bessette, Clay Blanchard, Isaac Bochas, Miles Bouvier, Jody Broussard, Jon Chiasson, Bethany Collins, Dustin Dauzat, Michael Jenkins, Alyssa Jones, Michael Kreamer, Madeline Leboeuf, Zachary Neely, Justin Plaisance, Joseph Sciortino III, Ayanna Tombleson, Garrett Vogt, Stephen Waldrop, Nikita Zeringue, Amber Miller, John Leroux, Dusty Leblanc, Shelly Toups, Brandi-Raye Allemand (x2) Correctional Officers: Dillon Jackson, Jacob Cullet, Cody Kendrick, Penny Thibodaux, Sharlette Brown Correctional Complex Nurses: Juliette Henry, Katasha Morris, Ann James, Megan Granger, Shanara Coleman, Niki Lacroix Thibodaux Police Detective Devin Leboeuf

Lafourche Deputies Association Outstanding Member of the Year: Dean Bascle

Congratulations to all those who were recognized for their service to the community!