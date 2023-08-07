Over 1,000 children received school supplies at Giveaway with special guest Master P

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet was honored to be a sponsor of a local “Back to School Giveaway”, which was made possible through partnerships with the NAACP – Terrebonne Parish Branch and Special Guest Master P.

The Giveaway saw over one thousand children in Terrebonne Parish receive school bags and much needed school supplies for the upcoming school year, through donations from Rap Legend and Business Mogul Master P. The event took place at Oaklawn Middle School, on August 4th, which started at 2:00pm, and was an absolute success!

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally thank Senator Mike Fesi, who joined in the cause as a sponsor, Jerome Boykin Sr., NAACP Terrebonne Chapter President, and of course Master P. Sheriff Soignet said, “It was an absolute honor to be a part of this giveaway and continue to foster relationships with our community advocates and the people we serve. It’s not everyday as a community leader that we have an opportunity to work with a worldwide star such as Master P, who has clearly managed to bridge the gap between his personal success and giving back to communities across the country. It was truly special to witness, and I am grateful to have played a part.”