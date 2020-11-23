Over 1,000 now hospitalized from Covid-19; 971 new cases reported today

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 221,160. That’s 971 more cases since yesterday. 211,094 are confirmed; 10,066 are probable.

The state is reporting 24 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,284 deaths. 6,039 are confirmed; 245 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 11/16/20 is 185,960, which is 9,853 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 4,507 cases. There are 4,238 confirmed and 283 probable. This is 14 more cases than yesterday. They are reporting 136 deaths; 132 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-11 is 5.40%, up 100% from the week prior, which was 2.7%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 4,343 cases. There are 4,195 confirmed and 167 probable. This is 19 more cases than yesterday. They are reporting 134 deaths; 130 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-11 is 6.4%, up 178.30% from the week prior, which was 2.3%. Total recovered is 3,737 as of 11/16/20.

Statewide, there are 1,012 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 114 are on ventilators. That’s 40 more patients than yesterday, and 9 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 3,341,741, which is 10,417 more tests than yesterday. There are 3,252,126 molecular tests and 89,615 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 61,506 tests in Lafourche (59,189 molecular and 2,317 antigen) and 59,319 tests in Terrebonne (57,906 molecular and 1,413 antigen). That’s 278 more tests in Lafourche and 261 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.