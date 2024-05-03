Over $11 million in Hurricane Ida aid announced for Lafourche, Terrebonne Parishes

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) in recently announced Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Hurricane Ida battered southeast Louisiana, and Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes are still working hard to rebuild. This $10.5 million will help Louisianians in our communities recover from the devastation Ida left behind,” said Kennedy.

“Louisiana has shown its resiliency while recovering from Hurricane Ida,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help restore our communities in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes to ensure they are prepared when the next storm hits.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

$5,232,036 to Terrebonne Parish for management costs resulting from Hurricane Ida.

$3,074,573 to Lafourche Parish to restore Raceland Park after Hurricane Ida damage.

$2,233,562 to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.