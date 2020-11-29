Over 1,600 new cases in weekend’s total; hospitalizations up 122 since Friday

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 232,245. That’s 1,641 more cases since Friday. 220,309 are confirmed; 11,936 are probable.

The state is reporting 16 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,407 deaths. 6,152 are confirmed; 255 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 11/23/20 is 192,488, which is 6,528 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 4,730 cases. There are 4,360 confirmed and 370 probable. That’s 58 new cases since Friday. They are reporting 139 deaths; 135 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12-18 is 5.60%, up 3.7% from the week prior, which was 5.40%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 4,515 cases. There are 4,308 confirmed and 207 probable. That’s 60 more cases since Friday. They are reporting 136 deaths; 131 are confirmed and 5 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12-18 is 5.2%, down 17.6% from the week prior, which was 6.3%. Total recovered is 3,764 as of 11/25/20.

Statewide, there are 1,196 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 125 are on ventilators. That’s 122 more patients since Friday, and the same number on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 3,494,087, which is 24,913 more tests than Friday. There are 3,390,770 molecular tests and 103,317 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 63,752 tests in Lafourche (60,996 molecular and 2,756 antigen) and 61,328 tests in Terrebonne (59,645 molecular and 1,683 antigen). That’s 375 more tests in Lafourche and 528 more in Terrebonne since Friday.