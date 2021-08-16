Over $200,000 worth of items stolen in string of burglaries in Houma subdivision, police say

Burglars stole over $200,000 worth of items in a Houma subdivision early Monday morning, according to police.

From the Houma Police Department:

The Houma Police is currently working several vehicle burglaries and thefts that occurred during the early morning hours of this date, 8-16-21, in Mulberry subdivision. On 8-16-21 after 6am, Houma Police responded to the area of Mulberry in reference to several vehicle burglaries at various locations throughout the neighborhood. During the investigation, it was discovered that a suspect(s) entered multiple unlocked vehicles and various items such as cash and firearms were taken.

As the investigation continued, it was discovered that a Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from a residence in the neighborhood, but it was later recovered. Officers also learned 2 Yamaha jet skis and a 19’ Crestliner center console boat was also stolen.

At this point, Houma Police detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from various locations. The estimated value of the items stolen is over $200,000.

Houma Police would like to reiterate to the community to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables, especially firearms, from within.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.