Over 29,000 new Covid cases reported over the weekend

Over the weekend, 29,019 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. This is out of 148,058 reported since Friday, January 7.

This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares among those ages 18-29 (21%), ages 30-39 (17%) and ages 5-17 (16%).

Today LDH reports 1,794 COVID hospitalizations, 273 more than Friday. 86 of those patients are on ventilators, 18 more than Friday. 77% of those hospitalized are not up to date on their vaccines.

In LDH Region 3, which includes Terrebonne and Lafourche, as of Jan. 9, there are 430 hospitalized patients, 61 in ICU.

Of these new cases reported since 1/7, 96.8% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.

LDH reports 19 additional Covid deaths reported to the state since yesterday. Louisiana has reported 15,073 cumulative total deaths due to COVID-19.

Terrebonne Parish reported an additional 454 new cases since Friday. That brings the total to 23,267. The percent positivity rate was reported at 25.30% for the period from 12/23-12/29. That’s up from last week’s 9.3% report.

Lafourche Parish reported an additional 380 new cases since Friday. That brings the total to 20,929. The percent positivity was reported at 20.50% for the period from 12/23-12/29. That’s up from last week’s 8.5% report.